Man charged in connection with endangerment of a Garda at a checkpoint

A man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning in connection with the endangerment of a Garda at a checkpoint in north Louth last Thursday.

On May 21st, while Gardaí were conducting a Covid 19 checkpoint at Ravensdale, a 4×4 drove at the checkpoint at speed causing Gardaí to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The 4×4 then fled across the border to Northern Ireland.

Gardaí in Dundalk liaised with their PSNI colleagues and on Monday May 25th, a man in his 30’s was arrested at Ballymakellet, Ravensdale.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station in connection with endangerment.

He has since been charged and will appear at Dundalk District Court this morning.