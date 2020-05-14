Man in 40s arrested after Gardaí recover €7,000 worth of drugs in local house

Approximately €7,000 worth of drugs was seized by Gardaí following the search of a house in Dundalk yesterday.

The search was carried out by the Dundalk Drugs Unit who recovered the quantity of cannabis herb along with other items associated with drug dealing.

A male in his 40s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station. He was later charged and released on bail to appear before Dundalk District Court in the coming weeks.