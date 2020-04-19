Man in his 20s arrested in connection with aggravated burglary and assault in Ardee

A man in his 20s from Dundalk is due to appear before a sitting of Ardee District Court this afternoon following an aggravated burglary incident in Ardee on Friday.

At approximately 9.10pm on Friday, Gardaí responded to reports of an aggravated burglary in the Ferdia Park area of Ardee. It’s understood two males entered and assaulted a man in his 40’s before fleeing the scene in a car with a number of items of property.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment where his injuries are described as not life threatening.

In a follow up operation Gardaí arrested a male in his 20’s in the Dundalk area a short time later. He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is expected to be brought before a special sitting of Ardee District court this afternoon at 1pm to face charges in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.