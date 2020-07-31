Man in his 30s arrested in Dundalk as part of Operation Joggle

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Dundalk today in relation to international invoice redirection frauds totalling €110,000, which were received into Irish bank accounts.

The arrest was made by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau as part of Operation Joggle.

The operation is investigating the activities of a West-African criminal network suspected to be involved in the laundering of criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts.

The man in his 30s arrested today is the third person to be arrested as part of the operation. He is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in March this year. Both were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.