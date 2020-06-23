Man killed in collision on M1 outside Dundalk named as Derry man Ciaran McShane

The man killed in a collision one the M1 motorway outside Dundalk yesterday morning has been named as Derry man Ciaran McShane.

The Kilrea native died after the car he was travelling in collided with a lorry on the southbound lane of the motorway between Junctions 16 and 17 at around 5am on Monday morning.

The drive of the lorry, a male in his early 40s, was uninjured in the collision but was arrested at the scene.

The road remained closed for much of yesterday but re-opened last night.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision or who have dash cam footage to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.