Man pleads not guilty to murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

A South Armagh man has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Bellurgan seven years ago.

Aaron Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, denied the charge at his arraignment this morning. He also denies the robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques from Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013.

Father of two Donohoe was murdered in the line of duty outside the credit union on that date.

An enlarged jury is due to be sworn in this afternoon for a trial that could take up to 16 weeks.