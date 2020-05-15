Man to be appear in court today following €70,000 drug seizure in Dundalk

Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Dundalk yesterday.

The man will appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10am after cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 was uncovered during a search of his car on the Castle Road on Thursday.

A sum of cash (£6,500 Stg) was also seized along with a number of items associated with drug dealing including scales and plastic bags.