Many local businesses re-opening their doors this morning

Many local businesses will be re-opening their doors today as the country moves to Level 3 restrictions in the build-up to Christmas.

Non-essential retail shops, hair and beauty providers, gyms and leisure centres are among the businesses that are reopening their premises to the public across the country today following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cinemas, museums and galleries will also be able to reopen, but pubs serving food and restaurants will remain closed until Friday.

Already there have been reports of strong early morning shopping in the area this morning with Penneys in the Marshes opening at 7am this morning.

Many retailers are operating extended opening hours to cater for the expected demand in the build-up to Christmas. Shoppers are advised to be patient and adhere to social distancing while queuing to access stores.

Public transport capacity will be increased from 25% to 50% to cope with the additional demand but the National Transport Authority has appealed to the public to only use public transport for necessary journeys and to avoid peak-time travel in order to ensure there is sufficient capacity for essential workers and children travelling to and from school.

The latest Government guidance is that face coverings should be worn in busy or crowded outdoor spaces where there is significant congregation such as on congested shopping streets.

People are also being asked to continue to work from home unless it is absolutely necessary to attend in person.