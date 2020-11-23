Marist Fathers will no longer serve Holy FAmily Parish from next autumn

The Marist Fathers in Ireland have announced that will no longer serve the parish of the Holy Family Church in Muirhevnamor from next autumn.

In a video statement broadcast on Facebook yesterday, Fr Cormac McNamara confirmed that a handover to the Armagh Archdiocese would take place by next autumn.

This will bring to an end almost 40 years of the Marist Fathers being present in the Holy Family.

Fr McNamara, who has been parish administrator since February 2018, said it was with “great sadness” that the decision was made but that the Marist Fathers were no longer in a position to sustain the community in Holy Family due to the dwindling number of Irish priests, whose average age is now 74.

The statement from the Marist Fathers read: “Dear parishioners and friends of Holy Family,

“For some time now the Marist Fathers have been reflecting on our presence in Ireland in light of our changing circumstances. These circumstances include the ageing and dwindling number of Irish Marist priests, whose average age is 74.

“Having consulted the Marists in Ireland, the provincial with the approval of his council has concluded regrettably that we are no longer in a position to sustain our community in Holy Family, Dundalk, or to provide a parish team to serve the people there.

“We are conscious that Marists have served the parish at Holy Family for almost 40 years. It has been a privilege for us Marists to contribute to a range of pastoral activities in the Armagh Archdiocese since 1861 in the fields of education, parishes, care of young people, chaplaincy and other ministries. The Marist presence in Dundalk will however continue at our community at Cerdon on St Mary’s Road.

“We are currently liaising with the Archdiocese of Armagh about a transition. The parish will remain in Marist hands until the autumn of next year.”

Fr McNamara added: “Now I realise that this news will come as a huge shock to our parishioners and friends of Holy Family. Fr Frank and Fr Eddie and myself are very much aware – as are all the Marists who have served here – the great affection with which we are held in your hearts and we in turn feel that affection for you.

“We will accompany you in this journey through the transition. We look forward to a bright future for Holy Family Parish. May God bless us all. Thank you,” he said.