Mark Dearey to run in next General Election for the Green Party

Mark Dearey has been selected to run as the Green Party candidate in Louth and East Meath in the upcoming General Election.

The Spirit Store publican revealed his decision to contest a fourth General Election via social media this morning.

Dundalk native Mark, who now resides in Omeath, was an unsuccessful candidate for the Greens at the 2007, 2011 and 2016 General Elections.

A local councillor from 2004 up until his retirement last May, it had been expected that he had retired from politics but the former Senator confirmed he would be looking to add to the party’s three Dáil seats when the next election is called at some stage this year.

Mark said: “I have been selected by the Louth East Meath Greens to be the Green Party Candidate in the upcoming General Election.

“I am excited about running and talking about inclusive politics and radical climate action. Everyone matters. Everywhere matters.”