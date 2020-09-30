Marshes Front Row spotlight on renowned local stylists

Nationally renowned local stylists are to the fore as Marshes lifestyle blog, Front Row, the north east’s best guide for all things fashion and beauty, continues to lead the way in style inspiration for centre customers.

Over the next two weeks, the team will be led by local style influencers with national profiles.

Sheila McCall-Rafferty and Caroline McElroy will have all the latest on lifestyle, fashion and beauty.

Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle blogger, Sheila McCall-Rafferty is better known as glammeetsgirl on Instagram, where she has 19,500 followers.

The Dundalk mum is the founder of SMC Millinery Designs, which offers bespoke headpieces.

Personal stylist and fashion event host Caroline McElroy combines her work as in-house personal stylist at Marshes with style roles at TV3.

The local fashion and beauty specialist is a mum and former nurse with 12,700 Instagram followers.

Since opening in 2005, Marshes has blazed a trail in keeping its clientele up to date on the latest trends as the centre emerged as the north east’s retail success story.

Now, Front Row is again delivering up to the minute news via blogs, social media, and email to north east followers of glamour at marshesfrontrow.ie and on the Marshes Facebook page.

Its editorial team is pulling style from the shelves as soon as it drops.

“Since it opened, Marshes has been the north east’s premier destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle inspiration,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“Our blog, Marshes Front Row, has all the news north east followers of fashion and beauty require in one place.

“Front Row is part of Marshes’ marketing strategy, which has local customer need at its core.”

