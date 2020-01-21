Marshes introduce Little Monsters kids club card

The Little Monsters kids club at Marshes Shopping Centre is introducing a club card.

Children can sign up for the card this Saturday between 12 noon and 4pm at the food court as part of this month’s Little Monsters event.

They can then pick up their club card and lanyard at the February kids club and claim rewards throughout the year.

There will be plenty of other fun events at the January Little Monster kids club at Marshes on Saturday. As well as arts and crafts, there will be face painting and healthy treats.

The free kids club runs on the last Saturday of each month at the food court, so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.

“Little Monsters kids club is a great opportunity for children to have a super time,” said Centre Manager Seán Farrell.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents to sign up for a club card and claim rewards throughout the year.”

For further information on Marshes children’s events, please see the Marshes Shopping Centre Facebook page.