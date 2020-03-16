Marshes launch Front Row blog in time for Mother’s Day

The Marshes Shopping Centre has launched its new lifestyle blog, Front Row, the north east’s best guide for all things fashion and beauty, in time for Mother’s Day.

Since opening in 2005, Marshes has led the way in keeping customers up to date on styles and inspirations as the centre emerged as the north east’s retail success story.

Now, Front Row will deliver the very latest news via blogs, social and email to north east followers of style and glamour at marshesfrontrow.ie

Each month, its editorial team will be pulling style from the shelves as soon as it drops.

This spring the team is led by TV style influencer Ciara O’Doherty (pictured above), who has all the latest on lifestyle, fashion and beauty.

“Since it opened, Marshes has been the north east’s premier destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle inspiration,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“We are delighted to launch our new blog, Marshes Front Row, which has all the news north east followers of fashion and beauty require in one place.

“To launch in style, we went in search of a muse of the modern wardrobe and our guest contributor, Ciara O’Doherty fits the bill.

“Front Row is part of Marshes’ 2020 marketing strategy which has local customer need at its core.”

This spring, marshesfrontrow.ie features style staples under €50 chosen by Ciara, beauty tips, spring scents, best interior buys and is full of inspirational Mother’s Day ideas.