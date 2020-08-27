Marshes receives Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter

Marshes Shopping Centre has welcomed the news that it has received a much sought-after charter verifying it is operating in line with government public health advice.

The charter came following the Centre’s success at a recent cleaning awards ceremony in London.

The north-east’s premier retail destination has been issued with the Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter, a government-endorsed initiative to reinforce visitor confidence.

It certifies that Marshes is operating in line with Government public health advice, with safety and cleaning protocols also in place.

The Covid-19 Safety Charter is designed to give comfort and reassurance to employers, employees and customers that businesses have re-opened safely.

“Fáilte Ireland issued sector specific guidelines for tourism and hospitality businesses to guide how best to meet the government’s public health advice,” said Marshes Centre manager, Seán Farrell.

“By signing up to the Charter, Marshes and its employees have agreed to follow the recommended guidelines.

“These include all employees undertaking the requisite Covid-19 safety and hygiene control training.

“Now that Marshes has been approved by Fáilte Ireland as eligible for the Covid-19 Safety Charter, we are delighted to display this status throughout the Centre and on our online platforms.”

The Charter came after Marshes Shopping Centre was recently honoured at a prestigious ceremony in London with an award for its work in maintaining the highest cleaning standards for customers.

The iconic Dundalk landmark was a finalist in the prestigious Kimberly Clarke Golden Service Awards 2020, and won its category.

Momentum Support, which provides contract cleaning services at Marshes, won the award in the less than one million square foot category for its work at the popular centre.