Marshes Shopping Centre a finalist in prestigious service awards

Marshes Shopping Centre is hoping to ‘clean-up’ at a prestigious awards ceremony in London in March.

The Dundalk shopping centre is a finalist in the prestigious Kimberly Clarke Golden Service Awards 2020.

Momentum Support, which provides contract cleaning services at Marshes, has reached the final in the less than one million square foot category for its work at Marshes.

And centre manager Seán Farrell has paid tribute to the internal Marshes housekeeping team for their work in helping secure the coveted final spot.

Taking place every two years, the awards ceremony provides an opportunity for in-house cleaning teams and contract cleaners to showcase their excellence and set the benchmark for exceptional standards.

This year’s event takes place at the prestigious London Hilton in Mayfair, on Wednesday, March 4.

Over its 30 year history, the Kimberly-Clark Golden Service Awards have become the most the most sought-after accolade in the cleaning industry.

Despite the nearby border, Marshes has been bucking retail footfall trends to welcome millions of visitors every year and become the north east’s retail success story.

The centre, which opened in 2005, was built at a cost of €150m, and hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland, aimed at transforming the commercial heart of Dundalk.

The 350,000 sq ft Marshes Centre sits on a 28-acre site and has an innovative design comprising modern and traditional elements, including three domes in the glass ceiling which ensure it is filled with natural light.

“Marshes takes its responsibilities to customers very seriously and believes its bright environment has helped shape its success,” says manager Seán Farrell

“Momentum Support and our in house team have demonstrated wonderfully high standards in helping maintain Marshes and consistently improving the shopping experience for customers.

“We are delighted. To reach the finals is an absolutely fantastic achievement,” he said.

“It is also testament to everybody at Marshes and I thank all involved here for their strong support and commitment.”

Pictured above: Marshes housekeeping team, which has seen the Dundalk shopping centre reach the finals of the prestigious Kimberly Clarke Golden Service Awards 2020. The awards have become the most sought-after accolade in the cleaning industry. Front row (l-r): Krysztof Plenszler, Barbara Jablonska, Sonya Flynn and Sandra Mc Crave. Middle row: Centre Manager Seán Farrell, Operartions Manager Willie Dunne and Anna Podkulska. Back row: Vladimir Mihailov, Kyle McCormack, Roman Nowak and Laszlo Suli. Pic: Siobhan Taylor.