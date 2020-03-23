Marshes Shopping Centre to begin grocery deliveries

The Marshes Shopping Centre is to begin grocery deliveries to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19

The initiative is designed to help older people and those who cannot leave home, but need grocery essentials.

“We are more than happy to set up an emergency grocery-supply service at this time, in an effort to reduce in particular the stress on the elderly in our community,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“We will utilise Marshes staff vehicles. Shoppers simply need to email their shopping lists to info@marshesshopping.com or phone us at 042 9395250.

“They can reimburse the delivery driver on receipt. All orders received by 1pm will be delivered that afternoon.

“All necessary guidelines and procedures as recommended by the HSE will be implemented throughout the delivery process.

“I hope this direct grocery-distribution initiative will help curtail stress at this time by providing a grocery supply to the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said.