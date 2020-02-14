Martin warns the country could be going back to the polls again soon

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the country could be going back to the polls sooner rather than later if a new government cannot be formed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One, Mr Martin said forming a government would be difficult, adding that the view of his party was that there are “irreconcilable differences” between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

“I wouldn’t rule out another general election – this is going to be so difficult,” he said.

He said his party will meet with other parties to discuss the possibility of the formation of a government.

The Fianna Fáil leader said his parliamentary party colleagues “spoke frankly” at yesterday’s meeting but all were in full agreement on the decision not to enter into government with Sinn Féin.

He said he would not rule out another general election given the numbers that the electorate returned.