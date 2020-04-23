Masks for Louth seeking sewists and donations to continue making masks

A new group has been set up called Masks for Louth.

Masks for Louth is part of a countrywide initiative where over 500 volunteer sewists across the island of Ireland are currently volunteering their free time to sewing face masks for the thousands of people who have requested them including key workers in retail and healthcare facilities to name but a few.

The nationwide group was created by Mary Murphy from Magherafelt and she coordinates the whole project alongside a number of admins.

They have designed and are constantly updating the pattern for the mask to ensure it is of a very high standard and fit for purpose as well as having the ability to withstand constant washing at high temperatures.The masks are made from high quality fabrics and have a section to allow the wearer to insert a removable filter should they wish.

A sub group has recently been established in Louth with 11 members currently making masks. Hundreds have already been donated to a number of local facilities, in particular healthcare facilities such as local residential care homes.

Here in Louth, Tina McDonnell is coordinating the local group, allocating the masks made by people across the county to the groups who have requested masks.

She has organised with McEvoy’s on Clanbrassil Street that people can call and pay a donation towards a fabric pack which will then be delivered by volunteers to the sewists.

The group is looking for people who can help them sew to get in touch and they are also asking for donations towards materials (100% cotton).

This can be done by calling McEvoy’s in Dundalk on 042-9333030 and giving a donation towards the material costs.

In the south of the county Hubert Tully’s in Drogheda are also participating and donations can also be made here.

Check out the Masks for Louth Facebook here for further information.