Mass times for local churches this Christmas

St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church is once again the only local church which will be holding a traditional midnight Mass this Christmas Eve.

While Christmas Eve Masses are taking place in churches around the town, the St Alphonsus Road church is the only place where you can attend a midnight service.

Talk of the Town is pleased to bring you all the local Mass times for the Christmas period.

Find your church below…

ST PATRICK’S CHURCH

Christmas Eve – Christmas Vigil Mass at 9pm

Christmas Day Masses – 9.30am, 11.30am and 1pm

ST NICHOLAS’ CHURCH

Christmas Eve – Christmas Vigil Mass at 8pm

Christmas Day Masses – 8.30am, 10.30am and 12 noon

ST JOSEPH’S REDEMPTORIST CHURCH

Christmas Eve – Christmas Carols at 11.30pm followed by Midnight Mass at 12 midnight

Christmas Day Masses – 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm

CHURCH OF THE HOLY REDEEMER

Christmas Eve – Family Mass at 6pm. Christmas Vigil Mass at 9pm.

Christmas Day Masses – 10am and 11.30am

CHURCH OF THE HOLY FAMILY

Christmas Eve – Children’s Mass at 6pm. Christmas Vigil Mass at 9pm.

Christmas Day Masses – 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm

ST MALACHY’S CHURCH (THE FRIARY)

Christmas Eve – Christmas Vigil Mass at 9pm

Christmas Day Masses – 8am, 10.30am and 12 noon

ST MARY’S CHURCH (THE MARIST)

Christmas Eve – Christmas Vigil Mass at 8pm

Christmas Day Masses – 7am and 10am

ST FURSEY’S CHURCH, HAGGARDSTOWN

Christmas Eve – Christmas Mass at 7.30pm.

Christmas Day Masses – 9am and 11am

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S CHURCH, BLACKROCK

Christmas Eve – Christmas Masses at 6pm and 9pm

Christmas Day Masses – 10am and 12 noon

CHURCH OF THE MOST HOLY ROSARY, BRID-A-CRINN

Christmas Eve – Mass 6.30pm

Christmas Day – 10am

ST JOSEPH’S CHURCH, FATIMA

Christmas Eve – Mass 6pm

Christmas Day – 12 noon

ST BRIGID’S CHURCH, KILCURRY

Christmas Eve – Mass 8pm

Christmas Day – Mass 11am

SHRINE OF ST BRIGID, FAUGHART

Christmas Eve – Mass 7.30pm

ST MARY’S CHURCH, LORDSHIP

Christmas Eve – Vigil Mass 7pm

Christmas Day – 9am

ST MARY’S CHURCH, RAVENSDALE

Christmas Eve – Mass 9pm

Christmas Day – Vigil Mass 11.30am

OUR LADY OF THE WAYSIDE CHURCH, JENKINSTOWN

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

CHURCH OF OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA, BOHER

Christmas Eve – Mass 7pm

CHURCH OF ST JAMES, GRANGE

Christmas Eve – Mass 9pm

Christmas Day – Mass 11.30am

CHURCH OF ST ANNE, MULLAGHBUOY

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH, CARLINGFORD

Christmas Eve – Mass 9pm

Christmas Day – Mass 11.30am

ST LAURENCE’S CHURCH, OMEATH

Christmas Eve – Mass 7.30pm

Christmas Day – Mass 10.30am

CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION, KILKERLEY

Christmas Eve – Vigil Mass at 9pm preceded by carols

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

ST MARY’S CHURCH, KNOCKBRIDGE

Christmas Eve – Christmas carols at 7pm followed by Vigil Mass at 7.30pm

Christmas Day – Mass at 11.30am

KILCRONEY SCHOOL

Christmas Day – Mass at 8.30am

ST PETER’S CHURCH, DROMISKIN

Christmas Eve – Mass 6pm

Christmas Day – Mass 11am

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH, DARVER

Christmas Eve – Mass 8pm

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

CHURCH OF ST PETER AND PAUL, TALLANSTOWN

Christmas Eve – Mass 9pm

Christmas Day – Mass 11.30am

ST MALACHY’S CHURCH, REAGHSTOWN

Christmas Eve – Christmas carols at 7pm followed by Mass at 7.30pm

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION, LOUTH VILLAGE

Christmas Eve – Christmas carols at 7pm followed by Mass 7.30pm

Christmas Day – Mass 10am

ST MARY’S CHURCH, STONETOWN

Christmas Eve – Mass 5.30pm

ST MARY’S CHURCH, BALLYMASCANLON

Christmas Eve – 7pm

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, HEYNESTOWN

Christmas Eve – 8.15pm

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH, RATHCOR

Christmas Day – 10am

ST NICHOLAS’ GREEN CHURCH, DUNDALK