Matthews.ie encourage commuters to use 10 journey paper tickets before Friday

Commuters travelling on Matthews.ie services are being reminded to use any remaining paper ten-journey tickets before this Friday January 31st.

In an effort to speed up boarding times on the service and reduce waste, Matthews.ie successfully moved to a paperless system for their ten-journey tickets in November.

Single and return journeys continue to be printed as paper tickets, however, all adult, child and student 10-journey tickets are now issued exclusively on Leap Cards.

Paper ten-journey tickets are only valid for transport up to January 31st and Matthews.ie are encouraging their customers to use them in advance of this date.

“The ten-journey ticket is our most popular ticket and the move to Leap Card has cut down hugely on our paper usage, resulting in less waste and a greener journey, as well as less boarding time for passengers,” said Matthews.ie Managing Director Paddy Matthews.

“January 31st will be the last day that these tickets are valid for transport on our services, so we urge our customers to dig up their paper tickets in advance of this date.

“Our customers love the Leap Card, and since its introduction it has meant easier and cheaper commuting for those who avail of it.

“Customers also have the added benefit of recovering their ticket via the Leap Card system should it get lost or stolen.

“Matthews.ie customers also have the option to preload their card with a 10-journey ticket up to 48 hours before their journey.”

Matthews.ie customers can find out more about getting Leap and child Leap Cards and locating their nearest convenient collection point at leapcard.ie.

The company has stressed that all customers travelling to college must have a Student Leap Card to avail of further discounted student ten-journey tickets.