Mattress and Couch Disposal Day on Wednesday

As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative 2020, Louth County Council will hold their Mattress and Couches Disposal Day on Wednesday September 2nd.

On the day there will be an amnesty so that anyone wishing to dispose of a couch and mattress can do so free of charge.

On the day you can go to the V&W Recycling Centres on the Newry Road in Dundalk or the Mell Road in Drogheda and dispose of your mattress or couch with the costs covered by Louth County Council.

The sites will accept mattresses or couches from 9.30am to 6pm on each day with the normal recycling centre entry charge applying.

Mattresses must be clean and dry and this is a service for householders only. There is also a maximum limit of three per vehicle.