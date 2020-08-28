Maxol Avenue Road offering buy one, pick up a second free on new Rosa Coffee

To mark the introduction of Rosa Coffee to their store, Maxol on the Avenue Road are running a buy one, pick up a second one free offer for the coming weeks.

Anyone who purchases a Rosa Coffee from the forecourt shop will receive another one at no extra cost.

Operator Colin Fee said: “We’re trying to get as many people to try our new Rosa coffee brand as possible, which we really think is as good as what’s out there!

“To do this, we’re simply offering two coffees for the price of one (‘Pick up a second one free!’) up until 25th October for any two people that come in together.

“This offer is exclusive to our Maxol Avenue Road station.”