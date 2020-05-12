McDonald’s plans to re-open Dundalk drive-thru early next month

McDonald’s have announced plans to re-open its local drive-thru at Stapleton Place by early next month.

In a statement this afternoon, the fast food chain said that they would be re-opening six drive-thru in Dublin on Wednesday May 20th as a trial run.

They then say they will “re-open all drive-thrus by early June across the UK and Ireland.”

Further details on exact dates are expected next week.

Once the drive-thru re-open, spend will be capped at €30 per car with contactless payments encouraged.

The local McDonald’s has been closed since March 23rd due to Covid-19 restrictions. At the time, it was forced to close early after huge crowds flocked to it ahead of its shutdown.