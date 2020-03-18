McDonald’s switch to Drive Thru and McDelivery only

McDonald’s has switched to Drive Thru and McDelivery only from 5am this morning.

No restaurants, including the local branch at Stapleton Place, will offer dine-in or table service and while toilets and handwashing facilities will remain open wherever possible, seating areas and children’s play areas will close as part of the company’s measures to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Also all Drive Thrus and McDelivery orders via Uber eats will be contactless, with no physical contact between customers, employers and couriers wherever possible, it said.