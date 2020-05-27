McDonald’s to re-open Dundalk drive thru next week

McDonald’s in Dundalk will re-open next week.

The company announced this morning that all its drive-thrus would re-open by Thursday June 4th.

The fast food chain opened six restaurants in Dublin last Wednesday and are now ready to move forward with the rest of Ireland with openings to take place between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

The company will also start to expand the availability of McDelivery around the country.

A spokesperson for the chain said: “This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants across Ireland and the UK.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to help enable safe working so that we can serve McDonald’s favourites to all parts of Ireland and the UK.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

The local McDonald’s at Stapleton Place has been closed since March 23rd due to Covid-19 restrictions. At the time, it was forced to close early after huge crowds flocked to it ahead of its shutdown.