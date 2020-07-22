McDonald’s to resume dine-in service at Dundalk drive-thru from today

McDonald’s will resume dine-in services at its Dundalk drive-thru from today.

No sitting in has been permitted at the restaurant at Stapleton Place since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March.

Now the Dundalk drive-thru and 31 other restaurants around the country are set to re-open following a successful trial period.

The re-opened McDonald’s will operate a table service only.

All customers who choose to eat inside will be asked to provide contact details and an address for the primary member of the group, in addition to group size and the date and time of the visit.

A limited amount of diners will be permitted entry at any given time. Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes and customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.