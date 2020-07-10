McGahon appointed as Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson on Climate, Communications, Energy & Natural Resources

Local Senator John McGahon has been appointed by the Tanáiste Leo Vardakar as the Seanad Spokesperson on Climate, Communications, Energy & Natural Resources.

Senator McGahon will be working alongside Minister Eamonn Ryan in his brief as Minister for Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport and Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton who has special responsibility for Climate Action.

Speaking on his appointment, Senator McGahon said: “I am really pleased to have been offered this important role by An Tanáiste Leo Varadkar. It is a big brief with a lot of legislation that will need to be guided through the Seanad.

“Climate action is crucial to the future of our planet and to building the resilience of our homes, farms, schools and businesses. The Government are committed to taking the necessary steps on climate action, to cut our greenhouse gas emissions, which will help make our homes warmer, our air cleaner and our economy more sustainable. Equally Fine Gael has ensured that the Climate Action Plan approach is at the heart of the PFG’s New Green Deal.”

Senator McGahon has said one of his first priorities in the Seanad will be to progress the early enactment of the Climate Action Bill. The new Bill will amend the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015 and provide for a strengthened statutory framework for continual long-term planning for the realisation of Ireland’s 2050 vision. Most importantly, the Bill will establish a 2050 emissions reduction target in law alongside making the adoption of carbon budgets a legal requirement.

“Equally, as part of my Communications Brief, I really want to focus on a strategy for remote working and remote service delivery, taking advantage of the National Broadband Plan. The Covid Era has shown us that remote working is the way forward and my brief will play a large part in ensuring that homes in urban and rural Ireland have the necessary tools to avail of it,” said the Seatown man.