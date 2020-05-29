McGahon believes €10m funding can support tourism in Louth post Covid-19

Local Senator John McGahon has said €10 million in funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for 2020 will support tourism and community wellbeing in Louth post COVID-19 recovery.

The Fine Gael representative said in a statement that the scheme provides funding for the development of new and existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Senator McGahon said: “The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has been crucial to the development of the recreation facilities enjoyed by growing numbers of locals and tourists in rural areas in recent years. These facilities are now more important than ever in light of the COVID–19 emergency.

“The funding is one element of a €30 million package of co-ordinated and complementary supports launched by Fine Gael’s Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring as part of his Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme which is funded under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040.

“The other elements of the package announced this week were the €15 million Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the €5 million CLÁR Programme. Each scheme will play its role in the social and economic recovery of rural communities over the coming months, following the COVID-19 outbreak. Leader funding has also been approved by the Department in the last ten days, as well as confirmation that Tidy Towns funding can still be used despite the cancellation of this year’s competition.”

Senator McGahon continued: “The COVID situation has given people a renewed appreciation of the benefit of the outdoors to their wellbeing. More than ever, they value the outdoor recreation infrastructure in their local areas.

“Thankfully we have an abundance of natural beauty here in Louth as well as many excellent tracks and trails, thanks in no small part to the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

“I urge Louth County Council, Local Development Companies and State agencies to engage with this year’s Scheme with a view to improving our offering to local communities and to our visitors.”

Senator McGahon continued: “We know that more people have been taking part in outdoor recreational activities since the COVID-19 restrictions became a part of our daily lives.

“An additional 500,000 regular recreational walkers took to the pavements, walks and trails during March and April 2020 compared to 12 months earlier.

“The same period also saw significant numbers of new runners and cyclists.

“The walking trails, cycleways, mountain access routes and other facilities that the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme supports provide vital opportunities for people in rural areas to enjoy the outdoors in a safe environment.

“These recreational facilities also have an important economic function. Funding for local greenways, blueways and walking trails will support activity tourism and the many thousands of local jobs which the sector provides.

“The natural resources available to us here in Ireland continue to offer great potential for activity tourism.

“Walking and cycling are amongst the main activities undertaken by both domestic and overseas tourists, and this trend is set to increase as the economy recovers.”

