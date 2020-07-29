McGahon calls for new school to be built in Blackrock or Haggardstown

Local Senator John McGahon has called on the Department of Education to look into the possibility of building a new school in the Blackrock and Haggardstown areas.

There are currently three schools in the area, two in Blackrock – St Oliver Plunkett NS and St Francis NS – and one in Haggardstown – St Fursey’s NS. In total the three schools had 981 pupils enrolled in the last school year but the Fine Gael Senator feels that another will be required sooner rather than later due to the number of young families moving into the area at present.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, he asked Education Minister Norma Foley to see if the area was on their radar for new school developments.

“Now would be an excellent time to sit down with planners, staff in Louth County Council and the Department’s unit to make sure the proper zoning is there in the first place for new school buildings in the next six to seven years,” he said.

“I also think it would be important to survey parents in the local area to ask them what type of school they would like in their community – whether it’s going to an Educate Together school, whether it’s going to be a community national school or indeed a church run school.

“This was done very successfully three years ago in Faughart where parents decided to transfer the national school over to the patronage of LMETB,” he said.