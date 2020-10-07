McGahon calls for Urban Regeneration Funding for Bridge Street to be approved

Local Senator John McGahon has said that approving Urban Regeneration Funding for Bridge Street/Linenhall Street is vital and should be strongly considered by the Department of Housing and Local Government.

The aim of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) URDF is to support more compact and sustainable development, as set out in Project Ireland 2040, through the regeneration and rejuvenation of Irelands large towns.

Speaking on the matter, the Fine Gael Senator said: “Louth County Council submitted additional documentation in May 2020 to support their original application and it is extremely strong. The vision for the area is to radically transform the perception of the area while building on it rich history and to create a new streetscape that will be more attractive to businesses, residents, investors and tourists.

“We must ensure a thriving, functioning town with inclusivity for all members of the community. The application aims to create a townscape which links to and mirrors other areas of town while at the same time redefining the northern access point to Dundalk town.

“I am absolutely committed to making sure the Government are aware of how important this funding is for the northern part of Dundalk town. We need to rejuvenate this area of Dundalk to make it more sustainable and successful for businesses and residents alike.”