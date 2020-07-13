McGahon calls on public to wear face masks on public transport

Local Senator John McGahon has called on the people of Louth to wear face coverings when travelling on public transport to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

It became mandatory to wear masks on public transport from this morning and Senator McGahon has encouraged people to comply with the act signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The Fine Gael representative said: “The regulations, which come into effect from today, provide that members of the public shall not, without reasonable excuse, travel by public transport without wearing a face covering.

“Where a passenger is not wearing a face covering, a relevant person under the regulations may request the passenger to wear a face covering, refuse the passenger entry to the public transport vehicle, or may request the passenger to alight from the vehicle.

“A passenger must comply with these requests or will be met with a refusal of entry. Failure to comply is an offence. People travelling via private modes of transportation such as taxis in Louth are also encouraged to wear a face covering.

“The people of Louth have done so well in following public health advice since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have managed to flatten the curve thanks to our combined efforts.

“But we must continue to remain vigilant and to protect ourselves and our communities in Louth by continuing to follow public health advice and doing simple things that will make the difference between us keeping the virus suppressed or going backwards.

“The regulations for the mandatory wearing of a face covering on public transport do not apply to children under the age of 13. Reasonable excuse where a face covering cannot be worn includes where a person;