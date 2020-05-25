McGahon encourages groups in Louth to apply for Clár funding

Local Senator John McGahon is encouraging groups across Co Louth to apply for the Government’s 2020 Clár Programmme, which has a total fund of €5 million and is designed to help rural communities respond to the challenge of COVID-19.

Senator McGahon said: “The Clár Programme can be used for small scale infrastructural projects in rural communities where there has been significant levels of population decline. This year it has been tailored to help such communities to respond to COVID-19.

“The details of the 2020 CLÁR programme were announced today by the Minister for Rural & Community DevelopmentMichael Ring TD, and I encourage local community groups in Louth to apply.”

All the details are available here.