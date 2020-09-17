McGahon launches petition calling for 3 Day TaxSaver commuter ticket
Local Senator John McGahon has launched a petition calling on the National Transport Authority to introduce a 3 Day TaxSaver ticket.
Given the impact of Covid-19, fewer people are commuting to Dublin from Dundalk than in the past with many of them unlikely to return on a full-time basis.
Senator McGahon, who said he had commuted himself for seven years via the Matthews Bus and Irish Rail, feels a 3 Day TaxSaver would offer more flexibility to commuters while saving them money.
He has encouraged anyone interested in such a facility to sign the petition here.
Senator McGahon said: “By introducing a 3 Day Ticket, we will allow commuters, who may only need to be in the office two or three days a week to have more flexibility and save money.
“This is a simple idea and if we are successful, it will benefit every commuter in the country.”
He has also put together a short video on why he feels the 3 Day TaxSaver would be beneficial.
People are really getting behind the idea of introducing a 3 Day TaxSaver Ticket.— Senator John McGahon (@John_McGahon) September 16, 2020
If you are a commuter and would like more flexibility while saving money, please sign our petition below. https://t.co/U7XpwgqU6D pic.twitter.com/xQuIs8gl24