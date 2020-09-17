McGahon launches petition calling for 3 Day TaxSaver commuter ticket

Local Senator John McGahon has launched a petition calling on the National Transport Authority to introduce a 3 Day TaxSaver ticket.

Given the impact of Covid-19, fewer people are commuting to Dublin from Dundalk than in the past with many of them unlikely to return on a full-time basis.

Senator McGahon, who said he had commuted himself for seven years via the Matthews Bus and Irish Rail, feels a 3 Day TaxSaver would offer more flexibility to commuters while saving them money.

He has encouraged anyone interested in such a facility to sign the petition here.

Senator McGahon said: “By introducing a 3 Day Ticket, we will allow commuters, who may only need to be in the office two or three days a week to have more flexibility and save money.

“This is a simple idea and if we are successful, it will benefit every commuter in the country.”

He has also put together a short video on why he feels the 3 Day TaxSaver would be beneficial.