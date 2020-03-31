McGahon looking on course for Seanad seat

Local Councillor John McGahon could be on course to take a seat on the Seanad.

The Fine Gael representative currently sits second in the running for a seat on the cultural and educational panel in the Seanad elections after counting was suspended following the 13th count last night.

No one has yet reached the quota of 188,834.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kyne leads the way on 180,000, followed by McGahon in second place on 175,000.

With five seats up for grabs, Sinn Féin’s Fintan Warfield (157,000), Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers (144,000) and the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh (132,000) currently make up the top five.

Also still in the running are Malcolm Byrne (122,000), and Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (110,000).

Joe Conway’s total of 108,000 votes will be transferred when counting resumes this morning at 9.30am.

Former local Fianna Fáil TD and Councillor Declan Breathnach is out of the running have been eliminated no the 10th count with a total of 58,000 votes. The Knockbridge man had earlier secured 39,000 first preferences which left him 12th in the running of the 20 candidates.