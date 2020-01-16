McGahon to launch General Election campaign this Sunday

Local Councillor John McGahon will officially launch his General Election campaign in Dundalk this Sunday.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to retain Fine Gael’s second seat in the county, which was won by sitting TD Peter Fitzpatrick in 2016 prior to his decision to leave the party.

Cllr McGahon’s launch takes place on Sunday at 8pm in The Fairways Hotel.

He said: “I’m officially launching my campaign this Sunday at 8pm in the Fairways Hotel!

“Please feel free to come along and let’s get ready to win this election!”