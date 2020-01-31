McGahon vows to fight for cancer support services in Louth if elected

Fine Gael has committed to establishing a fund for local cancer support services. In Co Louth that will help many people who have the misfortune to be diagnosed with cancer if returned to government after next month’s General Election.

That’s according to the party’s General Election candidate in this area Cllr John McGahon.

He said if elected he would fight for these vital services in the area.

“Local cancer support services are vitally important in providing assistance to people living with and beyond cancer,” Cllr McGahon said.

“They form a crucial part of the National Cancer Strategy that Fine Gael has been implementing and which is delivering results.

“Ireland has one of the most improved cancer survival rates across developed countries. These types of results underpin the importance of continuing the implementation of the National Cancer Strategy.

“Local support services in communities in Louth for cancer patients and those that have beaten the disease are absolutely critical. Fighting cancer is one of the bravest and hardest battles that many people will go through and we have to provide every possible support that we can to help all affected.

“If elected to Dáil Eireann, I will fight for these services for Louth so that people in our locality will have the services they need,” Cllr. McGahon said.