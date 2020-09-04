McGeough’s Bar and Restaurant to re-open its doors on Thursday

McGeough’s Bar and Restaurant will re-open with a fresh look next Thursday September 10th.

The premises at Roden Place has been closed in recent weeks as it underwent a refurbishment but it will be back trading in the coming days.

Owner Andrew McGeough posted the following update to Facebook last night: “We are delighted to announce that we are back open for business on Thursday 10th September.

“It has been just under 6 months since we closed our doors to the public and we are delighted to be welcoming you all back to our newly refurbished bar & restaurant.

“To request a booking, email us at mcgeoughsreservations@gmail.com📲 and we will get back to you as soon as possible👍🏻.

“We are so excited to open our doors once again & do what we do best.”

The above teaser image of the refurbishment was posted on Facebook.