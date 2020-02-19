McGreehan calls for digital safety to be prioritised

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan has called for the Law Reform Commission’s recommendations on Digital Safety to be enacted in a bid to stop online bullying and attacks.

The Fianna Fáil representative said she was concerned regarding the increase of online bullying and harassment.

She said: “The tragic death of Caroline Flack has brought into focus the online behaviour of both individuals and media platforms. Unfortunately, there have been many tragedies caused by the incredibly harmful behaviour of some people online.”

Cllr McGreehan believes that it is “time for the law to catch up with the technology. Physical assault and harassment are illegal, and the online versions should also be legislated for.”

In 2016, the Law Reform Commission published its report on Harmful Communication and Digital Safety. They also drafted a Bill to implement the proposals. This bill provided for the establishment of a Digital Safety Commissioner whose functions are to ensure oversight and regulation of procedures for the removal of harmful digital communications. It also provides for the creation of codes of practice for digital service undertakings and for the establishment of an advisory committee to the proposed Digital Safety Commissioner.

Cllr McGreehan, who herself holds a Degree in Law, acknowledges that the Bill in its current structure may need work in some areas such as “jurisdiction, transparency and time frames” but she insists that this Bill should be the “beginning of positive change in making the online world safer for us all”

The North Louth Cllr believes a “commission would facilitate a safer online environment, would advise on online safety issues and therefore lead to a safer and more positive online experiences for everyone.”