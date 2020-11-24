McGreehan calls for tough criminal sanctions for anyone caught leaking intimate images online

Local Senator Erin McGreehan is calling for tough criminal sanctions for anyone caught leaking others’ intimate images online.

An Garda Síochána opened an investigation last Friday into allegations that thousands of sexual images of Irish girls and women have been shared online without their consent.

Senator McGreehan commented: “I was disgusted to see that this vile behaviour has been going on. The passing on of the most intimate photos to anyone is wrong. To share them on an online platform so that anyone can go and search and find nudes of non-consenting women is disgusting.

“These creeps are doing it because they can. They are doing because we do not give adequate protection to people online. We live our lives through digital platforms these days and it is time this countries legislation catches up with the modern reality.

“Gender-based violence is on the increase. We are seeing that a minority of men are continuously trying to put down women to ensure that they don’t speak up. I was in contact with the Victims Alliance and they told me that they were threatened that photos of them could be found if they didn’t stop highlighting this disgusting behaviour.

“I welcome Minister McEntee’s strong and decisive action on this issue. Tough laws must be put in place to ensure that anyone guilty of sharing these kinds of images faces serious criminal sanctions,” concluded Senator McGreehan.