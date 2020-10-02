McGreehan calls on Government to resume Child Health Screenings

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has called for the resumption of Child Development Health Screenings as quickly as possible.

Figures released by the HSE state that 15,104 screenings were carried out for children between the 10 months and 12 months during the first half of 2020 – down from 27,257 in the same period for 2019. This decrease is due to the suspension of all non-essential clinical work in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator McGreehan commented: “The decision to suspend non-essential clinical work in March was completely justified given the public health crisis that we were, and are still, experiencing. But the presence of coronavirus in our society does not mean that other serious illnesses have gone away.

“It is of the utmost importance for the wellbeing of our children that health screenings are brought back online as quickly as possible and that extra resources are secured in this area so that our health service can catch up on all of the clinical work that it has not been able to do for most of 2019.

“The Government needs to explore every possible avenue available to them to procure the extra capacity necessary – including making further arrangements with private hospitals similar to the ones made during lockdown,” concluded Senator McGreehan.