McGreehan calls on public to engage with draft County Development Plan 2021-2027

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has called on the public in Louth to engage with the draft County Development Plan for 2021-2027.

The Draft Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 is now available online and submissions can be made on the Louth County Council website.

Senator McGreehan said: “This is the plan that the Council will work to for the next number of years. It proposes huge changes on zoning in rural areas of County Louth. It is important that we all engage to make our submissions before the deadline. Make sure your voice is heard.

“Submissions or observations can be made up to and including Wednesday 23rd December, 2020. Submissions will only be accepted up to 12 noon on Wednesday 23rd December 2020 and late submissions will not be accepted.

“Submissions can be made by interest groups as well and this includes children or groups or associations representing the interests of children. So young people have a great opportunity to engage with local government and can have their say as well,” concluded Senator McGreehan.