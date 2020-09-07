McGreehan encourages carers to sign up to Emergency Card Scheme

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has encouraged carers to sign up for the Emergency Card Scheme, a new service provided by Family Carers Ireland.

The scheme will provide a card to carers which will offer information on those they care for, their needs, likes and dislikes, and emergency contacts should the carer take ill.

She commented: “I want to commend Family Carers Ireland for their proactive work on this project. They have been the voice of carers across the country and have advocated for carers at the highest level.

“As my Party Spokesperson in the Seanad on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration I would urge all carers to sign up for this scheme. Ultimately it provides two main services – a continuation of care for their loved ones should something happen to the primary care provider, but also the peace of mind that a plan is in place for those they care for should they be unable to do so.

“I was delighted to see my Party Leader, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, launch the scheme last week alongside Officials from Family Carers Ireland and frontline emergency services personnel.

“Anyone who cares for a loved one and wishes to find out more should contact Family Carers Ireland. My office is also on hand to provide information on applying,” concluded Senator McGreehan.