McGreehan meets with Minister Mallon to discuss Narrow Water Bridge project

Local Senator Erin McGreehan met with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon MLA, community representatives and her SDLP colleagues Sinead Bradley MLA and Cllr Declan McAteer yesterday to discuss the Narrow Water Bridge.

The focus of the meeting was to highlight to the Minister the importance of the Narrow Water Bridge to the entire North East region North and South of the Border.

The Narrow Water Bridge would span the picturesque lough between Omeath in Co Louth and Narrow Water Castle near Warrenpoint, Co Down.

Planning permission was granted in 2012, with funding secured from the European Union and governments on both sides of the border but the project was shelved the following year after it emerged costs had been significantly underestimated.

Louth County Council said the €18m originally budgeted for was at least €12m shy of what was required.

Despite an eleventh-hour bid to meet the shortfall, the withdrawal of EU funding, which led to Stormont pulling out, saw the proposal collapse.

Campaigners remain adamant the project should go ahead.

Minister Mallon travelled yesterday to view the location of this proposed Bridge and described it as an “important cross border bridge.”

She added: “The connectivity, economic, tourism and active travel benefits it can bring are hugely significant, especially in a new Covid and Brexit world”.

Senator McGreehan spoke about the importance of this bridge to the people North and South stating that “it simply makes sense on so many levels.

She said: “There are many advantages to this bridge and it would have a really positive effect on our communities.

“This bridge is much more than a simple connection bringing North and South closer. The economic benefits will be massive. This bridge will be the starting point to so many positive synergies. The tourism potential of this project is enormous. It will open up the entire region in an entirely new way. This area despite its prime location, beautiful natural resources and incredible history has been significantly under-achieving both in economic development terms generally and in tourism.”

The Programme for Government has outlined its clear commitment to working with the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver key cross-border infrastructure initiatives, including the Narrow Water Bridge.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been looking at this project very positively and Senator McGreehan reiterated that she will liaise with the Taoiseach and the relevant other Departments in pushing this project over the line.