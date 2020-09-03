McGreehan says families of Dealgan House residents deserve answers and closure

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has met with family members who lost loved ones due to Coronavirus who were living in Dealgan House Nursing Home.

The Fianna Fáil representative has advocated on behalf of the families who are seeking answers from the Department of Health, HSE and HIQA regarding the situation and circumstances in Dealgan House during the lockdown when 22 residents died as a result of Covid-19.

She commented: “I have met with families who have lost loved ones who were residing in Dealgan House when they contracted COVID-19.

“They are heartbroken and grieving. There are some unanswered questions around the circumstances in the Home and very tragic deaths of their loved ones. I believe in order to give the families closure and peace we must help them find the answers to their questions.

“I have spoken to both Minister Stephen Donnelly TD and Minister Mary Butler TD to advocate on behalf of the families. I have urged both the Ministers to use their power of their offices to support these families in their quest for answers,” concluded Senator McGreehan.