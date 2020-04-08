McGreehan says Government should relax the rules on Taxsaver Commuter Scheme

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan has called on the Government to relax the rules surrounding the Taxsaver Commuter Scheme during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said it is unfair that local commuters who regularly use services such as the Matthews bus or Irish Rail should be paying for a service that they are unable to use at present due to the instruction to work from home.

The Castletowncooley woman said: “There are so many commuters from our county who are locked into 12 month contracts on the Taxsaver Commuter Scheme. Many of these workers are either now unemployed or working from home.

“Other sectors of the economy have introduced measures to assist those who have been laid off or are working from home. Many people are no longer using public transport to commute to work and the government should consider relaxing the rules.”

Currently employers and employees enter a 12-month contract, if the employee breaks the contract, they are ineligible to re-enter the scheme for at least a year.

“This is very worrying for commuters as some may not be able to afford to continue to pay for this service and may be penalised if they stop paying,” said Cllr McGreehan.

“It should be made possible for the scheme to be amended allowing commuters to pause their contributions until the COVID-19 crisis passes or adding two or three free months at the end of this year’s contract.”