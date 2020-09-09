McGreehan welcomes funding for improvements to disabled and social housing

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by Minister Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien that €408,231.19 has been approved for Louth County Council in funding for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme

The sum is taken from national funding of approximately €18 million for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs).

Reacting to the news, Senator McGreehan said it was “another example of how seriously this Government is taking the issue of housing.”

She said: “We have seen unprecedented levels of funding to assist the local authority in increasing its housing stock and get people into homes.

“Today we see a focus on funding for housing for those with disabilities and improvement schemes that keep people in their own homes comfortably and safely. Improving the quality of life for so many. This is hugely positive and will make such a positive impact on peoples lives.”

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.