McGreehan welcomes funding for local libraries

Local Senator Erin McGreehan said she is delighted that families with low literacy skills and disadvantaged and marginalised groups, are to benefit from a funding package of €19,669 to be channelled through the libraries in Louth.

The money will be provided from the 2020 Dormant Accounts Action Plan and from Libraries funding, which is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Senator McGreehan said, “The funding has a specific focus and is aimed at groups such as early school leavers, the Traveller Community and those with disabilities and I am delighted that three Louth projects have been included for funding.

“I am pleased that this funding has been allocated to assist the libraries in Louth with the outstanding work they do. The last few months have been very difficult and any funding which helps our libraries to reach out and engage with communities is welcome.”

One of the Louth projects to receive funding is the purchase of Teach, Type, Read and Spell (TTRS) licences to assist people with low literacy levels or learning differences.

“These licences can be expensive and very difficult to afford for families who need them. I hope that those who really need them can avail of these and benefit from them,” Senator McGreehan added.

The two other Louth projects include a ‘Pass Literacy On’ online workshop as well as a proposal to engage with the autism charity AsIAm.ie to provide staff training and conduct environmental surveys of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee libraries