McGreehan welcomes funding for Louth sports clubs

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by Sports Ireland of €102,247 in funding for Louth sports clubs.

The funding comes as part of a wider package of €85 million announced today for the Irish sport sector to be allocated by Sports Ireland.

Senator McGreehan commented: “Sporting bodies, like all other parts of our communities, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions which have been imposed on gatherings and on peoples’ movement.

“Their income has been hit through a loss of membership fees, events and fundraisers that clubs normally hold. In many cases they have incurred extra costs from the implementation of social distancing and Covid-19 protocols.

“This funding will help to address the shortfall and will give some certainty for planning ahead into 2021. I am especially pleased to see that dedicated funding has been set aside for disability and older adult sport.

“I know this funding will be greatly welcomed by the sporting bodies in Louth and their supporters and local communities alike,” Senator McGreehan concluded.