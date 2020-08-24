McGreehan welcomes funding for student mental health and wellbeing

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of funding supports for students’ mental health and wellbeing.

Dundalk Institute of technology will receive €118,000 towards these supports, according to the Fianna Fáil representative.

This significant funding increase comes at a time of great urgency around student support and re-opening planning for the next academic year. It reflects the original €2 million funding for student mental health and wellbeing allocated to higher education for 2020 along with a further €3 million as a response to COVID-19.

The funding will be used to:

Recruit additional Student Counsellors;

Recruit additional Assistant Psychologists;

Implementation of the Framework for Consent in HEIs; Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions;

Implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.

Commenting on the announcement Senator McGreehan said: “Our nation’s mental health and our wellbeing has been impacted by Covid. For nearly 6 months we have seen how our society operates so drastically changed, it has been so difficult for so many people.

“It is going to be difficult and worrying for many going back into education. These supports will I hope assist students as they return to college in this Covid world making sure their move back into education and the new reality we live in is a positive experience.”