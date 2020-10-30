McGreehan welcomes Government’s comments on Mother and Baby Homes

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the recent Government statement on mother-and-baby homes records and the clarification regarding adoptees and survivors right to access their personal data.

The Fianna Fáil representative said the Government was full supporting those who wishes to access their records.

She said:”The Government has committed to a full State response to the findings and recommendations of the Commission’s final report. It has also reiterated its commitment to working on information and tracing legislation, with the aim of publishing this as early as possible. Any delay in the publishing will be down to ensuring that there would be no criminal charges that may be brought as a result of the revelations in the report. It is so important that nothing jeopardises any court case.

“The database of all the mothers and children who were resident in the main mother and baby homes that has been compiled by the Commission will be vital to information and tracing efforts. It is important to state that without last week’s Bill, this database would have been redacted and effectively destroyed.”

The Senator has expressed her regret of the deep hurt that the controversy has caused to the survivors, stating that they are her priority when considering any legislation on the issue.

Senator McGreehan also noted: “If the Bill was not passed last week; there would be no personal information in the database for survivors or adopted children to search. The Bill had two main goals to protect data and to facilitate access- I am relieved we were able to do that.

“No law has changed since the passing of last week’s Bill and the Governments clarification yesterday. They clarified last night, that under existing GDPR legislation; adoptees and survivors of mother-and-baby homes are legally entitled to access their personal data,” concluded Senator McGreehan.